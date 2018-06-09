Find out how you can have Walmart deliver groceries to your doorstep

Walmart says they're rolling out online grocery delivery for Cincinnati, Hamilton, Milford, Mason, and Florence (Flikr/Mikemozart)

If the thought of going grocery shopping fills you with dread, a popular shopping chain is here to relieve some of your anxiety.

Walmart is the latest grocer to join the trend of online grocery services.

The retail giant announced their plan to roll out online grocery delivery to the Greater Cincinnati Area.

If you're not sure how online shopping for food works, here's the rundown:

Walmart says you can order and choose a pickup time then a personal Walmart shopping employee will fill a basket with your oder.

Once your order has been completed, shoppers will notify Walmart's delivery service who will drop off your food within the one hour window you selected.

You won't pay a time until your groceries arrive, Walmart says.

Walmart says all of their in-store groceries and brands will be available through the online delivery service and you'll be paying the same price for each individual item as you would in stores.

There will be a $9.95 fee attached to your final purchase for delivery, the grocer says.

The service will be available in Cincinnati, Hamilton, Milford, Mason, and Florence.

No word yet for when you can start ordering your groceries.

