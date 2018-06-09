3rd annual Memorial Ride honors fallen officer Sonny Kim

Motorcyclist took to the streets of Cincinnati Saturday to honor fallen officer Sonny Kim.

The Cincinnati Reds along with the Harley Owners Group of Cincinnati participated in the 3rd annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officer Memorial Ride to raise money for charity.

Rich Brown from the Harley Owners Group of Cincinnati said hopefully they raised “a bunch of money” from the event.

“The funds go to three organizations...one The Shield, the other is the OHIO C.O.P.S., and the third charity we support is the Lighthouse Youth group, which is a charity that Sonny (supported) and his family asked us to support through all this and that’s exactly what we do every year,” said Brown.

Two of the charities help survivors of those injured or killed in the line of duty. The Shield provides emergency funds and resources to the families of officers in southwest Ohio, while OHIO C.O.P.S. (Ohio Concerns of Police Survivors) provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and affected co-workers.

There was a new route for this year's ride that ended at Great American Ball Park with free parking on Joe Nuxall Way, which was blocked off for the group, according to organizers.

The Reds along with Harley-Davidson of Cincinnati sponsored the first Bike Night at the Reds in conjunction with the Memorial Ride.

The Reds are donating part of the ticket price to the Memorial Ride, said organizers.

The Memorial Ride is organized by the Cincinnati H.O.G. Chapter and The Iron Shields Clermont Chapter to celebrate the life and career of Police Office Sonny Kim who was killed in the line of duty in June of 2015.

A memorial highway has also been proposed to honor Officer Kim.

Ohio House Bill 347 proposes to name a section of I-71 in Hamilton County the “Officer Sonny L. Kim Memorial Highway.”

The bill has passed the Ohio House and is currently being considered in the Ohio Senate Transportation, Commerce and Workforce committee.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.