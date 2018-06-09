Copy-Reds participating in 3rd annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officer Memorial Ride

The Cincinnati Reds are participating in the 3rd annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officer Memorial Ride set for June 9th, according to a social media post by Harley Davidson of Cincinnati.

There will be a new route for this year's ride that will end at Great American Ball Park with free parking on Joe Nuxall Way, which will be blocked off for the group, according to organizers.

“We will be ending the ride at Great American Ball Park where the Reds along with Harley-Davidson of Cincinnati will be sponsoring the first Bike Night at the Reds,” said the post from Harley Davidson of Cincinnati.

The Reds will be donating part of the ticket price to the Memorial Ride, said organizers.

Pre-registration is underway until May 25, 2018. The cost per bike is $25, and the cost for bike and passenger is $30.

Game tickets are $28, which includes a free Reds T-shirt for everyone pre-registered for the game.

Registration the day of the Memorial Ride begins at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 11 a.m. -shirt purchase the day of the ride is $15.

The Memorial Ride is organized by the Cincinnati H.O.G. Chapter and The Iron Shields Clermont Chapter to celebrate the life and career of Police Office Sonny Kim who was killed in the line of duty in June of 2015.

All proceeds to benefit Ohio C.O.P.S., Lighthouse Youth Service's and The Shield.

A memorial highway has also been proposed to honor Officer Kim.

Ohio House Bill 347 proposes to name a section of I-71 in Hamilton County the “Officer Sonny L. Kim Memorial Highway.”

The bill has passed the Ohio House and is currently being considered in the Ohio Senate Transportation, Commerce and Workforce committee.

