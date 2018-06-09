Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl, passes away at age 90 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl, passes away at age 90

(CNN) - The very first Bond girl has passed away at the age of 90.

Eunice Gayson played the character Sylvia Trench in 1962’s "Dr. No" and 1963’s "From Russia With Love."

She starred opposite the first actor to bring Agent 007 to the big screen, Sean Connery.

According to Gayson's Twitter page, the British actress passed away Friday.

The official James Bond Twitter account also paid tribute to Gayson on Saturday.

  • For Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool _ and a passport

    Friday, June 8 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:41:48 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:52:45 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while wor...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while wor...
    For Anthony Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool, and a passport to explore cultures across the globe.Full Story >
  • Lasseter, Pixar co-founder, to step down at end of year

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:51:52 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:52:36 GMT
    John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and the Walt Disney Co.'s animation chief, will step down at the end of the year after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with staff members.Full Story >
  • Queen's honors for Emma Thompson, Tom Hardy, Keira Knightley

    Saturday, June 9 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-06-09 06:31:56 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:52:35 GMT
    (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, file). FILE - In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, Emma Thompson poses for photographers during the photo call for the film The Meyerowitz Stories at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. ...(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, file). FILE - In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, Emma Thompson poses for photographers during the photo call for the film The Meyerowitz Stories at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. ...
    British actors Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley and Tom Hardy and Nobel Prizewinning author Kazuo Ishiguro are among those receiving honors in the name of Britain's monarch.Full Story >
