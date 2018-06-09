Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl, passes away at age 90

(CNN) - The very first Bond girl has passed away at the age of 90.
Eunice Gayson played the character Sylvia Trench in 1962’s "Dr. No" and 1963’s "From Russia With Love."
She starred opposite the first actor to bring Agent 007 to the big screen, Sean Connery.
According to Gayson's Twitter page, the British actress passed away Friday.
We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed. pic.twitter.com/c5kVHs256Y— Eunice Gayson (@EuniceGayson) June 9, 2018
The official James Bond Twitter account also paid tribute to Gayson on Saturday.
Comment from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family.” pic.twitter.com/W0UOcDEuZq— James Bond (@007) June 9, 2018
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.
