Ohio State to allow some off-duty officers to conceal carry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University trustees have approved a resolution allowing off-duty officers from a select number of law enforcement agencies to carry concealed guns on campus so they can serve as first responders if needed.
WCMH-TV reports the policy approved Friday applies to the university's police force, the Columbus Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol.
The university said in a statement that off-duty officers from those agencies can carry concealed weapons into buildings and venues anywhere on campus.
Information from: WCMH-TV, http://www.nbc4i.com
