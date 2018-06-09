Police: 2-year old girl found unresponsive in car pronounced dead at hospital

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a vehicle on a residential street in Crittenden Saturday evening. (Raycom Media/file)

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 2-year old girl was found unresponsive in a vehicle on a residential street Saturday evening.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the coroner, according to police.

Dry Ridge Post officers were dispatched to Big Bear Circle in Crittenden around 6 p.m.

It is unclear if the child was left in the vehicle of if she got in on her own, police say.

