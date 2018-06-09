Police: 2-year old girl found unresponsive in car pronounced dead at hospital

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.Full Story >
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.Full Story >
The woman said her phone was in a cup holder when it caught fire. She has yet to file a lawsuit.Full Story >
The woman said her phone was in a cup holder when it caught fire. She has yet to file a lawsuit.Full Story >
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.Full Story >
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.Full Story >
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.Full Story >
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.Full Story >