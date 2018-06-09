Rescue crews searching Little Miami River for missing teen - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Officers in Symmes Township are looking for teenage boy who went missing from Camp Dennison Memorial Park, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The 17-year-old went missing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday from the park on Glendale-Milford Road.

He was attempting to swim across the Little Miami River with his brother when he disappeared beneath the water, said officers. 

Fire and dive teams are conducting a search and rescue operation.

