Rescue crews searching Little Miami River for missing teen

Officers in Symmes Township are looking for teenage boy who went missing from Camp Dennison Memorial Park, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The 17-year-old went missing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday from the park on Glendale-Milford Road.

He was attempting to swim across the Little Miami River with his brother when he disappeared beneath the water, said officers.

Fire and dive teams are conducting a search and rescue operation.

