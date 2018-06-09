Former congressional candidate arrested, facing charges

The candidate who challenged Steve Chabot for his seat in the Ohio 1st in the May 2018 Primary election and lost is facing charges, according to Warren County court records.

Former Ohio congressional candidate Samuel Ronan was arrested by Springboro Police early Saturday morning, according to court documents.

Ronan recorded his arrest on Facebook Live that happened around 12:22 a.m.

Ronan is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and felony obstructing justice, according to court records.

He is scheduled for arraignment on June 12.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.