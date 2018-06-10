Teacher claims he was forced to resign for not using transgender students' preferred names

Rich Madaleno, a Democrat from Maryland, wants to 'take it' to President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.
President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.
US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport.
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.
The Indiana teacher argues his First Amendment rights were violated, while LGBTQ advocates say "a lack of respect" for transgender students leads them to consider suicide.
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.
The Indiana teacher argues his First Amendment rights were violated, while LGBTQ advocates say "a lack of respect" for transgender students leads them to consider suicide.
The justices' decision Monday turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips.
If it passes, New York City would join California, Oregon and Washington in having the third category on birth certificates, while Washington, D.C. allows it on driver's licenses.
A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
