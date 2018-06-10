Chamber ads to feature businesses' work in Ohio communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.

President and CEO Andrew Doehrel (DOHR'-uhl) says the "Ohio Business... Good for Life" campaign is intended to draw attention to many of the unrecognized acts that businesses are taking to benefit people.

Large and small gestures featured in media buys on network television, social media, outdoor, digital and online advertising were gathered through a request that the chamber sent to member businesses in February.

Among efforts featured through the campaign are parks, education programs, land and equipment donations and job opportunities.

