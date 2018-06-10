Chamber ads to feature businesses' work in Ohio communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.
President and CEO Andrew Doehrel (DOHR'-uhl) says the "Ohio Business... Good for Life" campaign is intended to draw attention to many of the unrecognized acts that businesses are taking to benefit people.
Large and small gestures featured in media buys on network television, social media, outdoor, digital and online advertising were gathered through a request that the chamber sent to member businesses in February.
Among efforts featured through the campaign are parks, education programs, land and equipment donations and job opportunities.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
Get ready for a hot and humid weekend with chances for thunderstorms.Full Story >
Get ready for a hot and humid weekend with chances for thunderstorms.Full Story >
The candidate who challenged Steve Chabot for his seat in the Ohio 1st in the May 2018 Primary election and lost is facing charges, according to the Warren County court records.Full Story >
The candidate who challenged Steve Chabot for his seat in the Ohio 1st in the May 2018 Primary election and lost is facing charges, according to the Warren County court records.Full Story >
Officers in Symmes Township are looking for teenage boy who went missing from Camp Dennison Memorial Park, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Officers in Symmes Township are looking for teenage boy who went missing from Camp Dennison Memorial Park, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Motorcyclist took to the streets of Cincinnati Saturday to honor fallen officer Sonny Kim.Full Story >
Motorcyclist took to the streets of Cincinnati Saturday to honor fallen officer Sonny Kim.Full Story >