Montgomery County police probe fatal stabbing of woman

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in the Dayton area are investigating the early morning fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old woman.
Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded at 1:12 a.m. EDT Sunday to a stabbing report in Harrison Township. The sheriff's office says they found the stabbed woman behind a residence, along with a possible suspect and two possible witnesses who were then interviewed.
Medical personnel took the woman to Grandview Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office says investigators will continue gathering evidence to present to the prosecutor's office for a decision on charges.
No names were released immediately.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.Full Story >
Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.Full Story >
Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.Full Story >
Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.Full Story >
A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.Full Story >
Get ready for a hot and humid weekend with chances for thunderstorms.Full Story >
Get ready for a hot and humid weekend with chances for thunderstorms.Full Story >