Montgomery County police probe fatal stabbing of woman - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Montgomery County police probe fatal stabbing of woman

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in the Dayton area are investigating the early morning fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old woman.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded at 1:12 a.m. EDT Sunday to a stabbing report in Harrison Township. The sheriff's office says they found the stabbed woman behind a residence, along with a possible suspect and two possible witnesses who were then interviewed.

Medical personnel took the woman to Grandview Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says investigators will continue gathering evidence to present to the prosecutor's office for a decision on charges.

No names were released immediately.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

