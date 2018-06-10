Recipes: Bambina's Elotes with a Twist - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Recipes: Bambina's Elotes with a Twist

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Chef Bambina's Elotes with a twist (FOX19 NOW) Chef Bambina's Elotes with a twist (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Chef Bambina stopped by the FOX19 NOW studios to give viewers a look at a recipe perfect for summertime weather.

Bambina's Elotes with a Twist:

Ingredients:

  • 4 ears sweet corn cut in half
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup Sour Cream
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Luxe AP Blend to taste
  • Stick Butter
  • ¼ cup cotija cheese, crumbled
  • ¼ cup queso fresco
  • 3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
  • 1 bag crushed hot Cheetos
  • 1 lime, quartered

Directions: 

  1. Grill the corn directly over medium high heat for 8 to 10 minutes making sure to rotate.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the seasoning blend with the mayonnaise sour cream and lime juice.
  3. Place the cheeses in a shallow baking dish or a plate.
  4. When the corn is done place on skewers for ease and rub on the stick of butter.
  5. Next roll in the cheese and sprinkle with hot Cheetos and cilantro.
  6. Serve with the lime wedges to squeeze over the corn.

