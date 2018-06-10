Ohio police say man dies from motorcycle crash injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Columbus say a 30-year-old man has died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash.
Police said in a release Sunday that Zachary Eck was pronounced dead Friday afternoon. He was taken to Grant Medical Center last Tuesday after an early morning accident in which his 2004 Harley-Davidson ran off the road and struck a garbage can, then skidded on its side into a house. Police said Eck came off the motorcycle during the skid.
Police said they are still investigating the crash.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.Full Story >
Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.Full Story >
Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.Full Story >
Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.Full Story >
A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.Full Story >
Get ready for a hot and humid weekend with chances for thunderstorms.Full Story >
Get ready for a hot and humid weekend with chances for thunderstorms.Full Story >