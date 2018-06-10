Groups highlight child, vehicle safety after hot car death

Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to check their vehicles before leaving after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle Saturday evening (Source: Pixabay)

A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.

The group Kids and Cars says Kentucky is ranks as 11 in the nation in child hot car deaths with 23 fatalities since 1993.

KSP is reminding drivers to 'look before you leave.' Their slogan refers to checking your vehicle for any unattended children before closing the door.

The department says you can do helpful things to remind yourself to check your vehicle before leaving like placing you purse, bags, or cellphone in the backseat so you have to turn around to pick it up.

KSP also says that if you're home and unable to find your child, one of the first places you should look is inside your vehicle because the dangers that surround it.

Kids and Cars says a child's body overheats three to five times faster than an adult's body. They also say that 80 percent of the increase in temperature from inside a vehicle happens in the first 10 minutes.

The group says that despite what you may think, cracking the windows does not help slow the heating process or decrease the maximum temperature. They say children have died from heatstroke in vehicles in temperatures as low as 60 degrees.

