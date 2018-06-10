Immigration raid worries landscapers relying on foreign help

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The sight of immigration officials handcuffing more than 100 workers at an Ohio garden and landscaping center is sending a shiver of apprehension through the industry.
Owners of landscaping companies fear it will make it even tougher to convince Congress to allow more foreign workers into America for seasonal jobs.
Seasonal employers and tourist businesses have been lobbying U.S. lawmakers to ease restrictions on temporary visas for foreign workers who work at seasonal, non-farm jobs.
Landscapers in Ohio are quick to point out that the workers arrested in last week's raid are not among those with the temporary visas.
But they say companies in their industry that hire people in the country illegally only add to negative perceptions of seasonal workers.
