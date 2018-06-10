Spain: Thousands form human chain for Basque secession vote

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and city council members are expected to delve back into the Kyle Plush death investigation case Monday.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and city council members are expected to delve back into the Kyle Plush death investigation case Monday.Full Story >
Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.Full Story >
Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.Full Story >
Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.Full Story >
Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.Full Story >
A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.Full Story >
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldFull Story >
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldFull Story >
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysFull Story >
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysFull Story >
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedFull Story >
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedFull Story >
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."Full Story >
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."Full Story >
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showFull Story >
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showFull Story >
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeFull Story >
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeFull Story >
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.Full Story >
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.Full Story >
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.Full Story >
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.Full Story >
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaFull Story >
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaFull Story >
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightFull Story >
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightFull Story >