Cincinnati-area Democratic Party has new leadership

EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) - A two-woman team will lead the Democratic Party in Hamilton County, replacing a chairman who served for 24 years.
WVXU radio reports that former state legislator Connie Pillich and Springfield Township trustee Gwen McFarlin are the first women to head the county party. Their team was the overwhelming choice of some 200 county party central committee members meeting Saturday at a United Auto Workers hall in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Evendale.
Pillich, who has run for statewide offices including governor, will focus on raising money, while McFarlin will concentrate on get-out-the-vote efforts.
They replace attorney Tim Burke, who helped build the party from a minority party that struggled to field full states of candidates to one whose gains included delivering the last three presidential votes to the Democratic candidate.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.Full Story >
Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.Full Story >
A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.Full Story >
Get ready for a hot and humid weekend with chances for thunderstorms.Full Story >
Get ready for a hot and humid weekend with chances for thunderstorms.Full Story >
The candidate who challenged Steve Chabot for his seat in the Ohio 1st in the May 2018 Primary election and lost is facing charges, according to the Warren County court records.Full Story >
The candidate who challenged Steve Chabot for his seat in the Ohio 1st in the May 2018 Primary election and lost is facing charges, according to the Warren County court records.Full Story >