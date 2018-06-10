Cincinnati police looking for runaway teen

Cincinnati police are looking for runaway teen Jade Johnson, 17, who never returned to her Westwood home after leaving to go shopping around 1 p.m. June 2 (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police say they're looking for a runaway teenager.

Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.

Her family says she never returned to their Westwood home and believes she may be with her boyfriend who doesn't live in the area.

Police say Johnson is in good physical and mental condition and is not a hazard to police.

Johnson is described as being 5 feet 4 inches in height, weighing around 115 pounds. Johnson has long brown hair and brown eyes, police say, and was alst seen wearing a black and white romper.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call crime stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.