Police: SUV stolen from side of I-74

Cincinnati police are looking for a stolen vehicle.

Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.

The owner of the SUV pulled over to the side of the road after having mechanical problems. When they returned to pick it up, the Durango was missing and police say it had not been towed by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 513-352-3040.

