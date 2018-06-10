US Sen. Sherrod Brown gets Biden help for fundraising event

CLEVELAND (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser in Cleveland later this month for Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown's re-election campaign.
Cleveland.com reports Biden will headline a reception at the Intercontinental Hotel followed by a dinner on June 29. The reception will be hosted by the several area organizations including the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and the Northeast Ohio Black Democrats.
Tickets for the reception range from $150 to $1,000 while dinner plates max out at $43,900. The donations will be split between Brown's re-election campaign, the Ohio Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
Brown is campaigning for his third term in a race against Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see).
