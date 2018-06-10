2nd anniversary of Pulse massacre marked by art, litigation - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

2nd anniversary of Pulse massacre marked by art, litigation

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2016, file photo, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Survivors and victims’ relatives ar... (AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2016, file photo, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Survivors and victims’ relatives ar...
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016, file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. Survivors and victims’ relatives are marking the second anniversary of the ... (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016, file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. Survivors and victims’ relatives are marking the second anniversary of the ...
(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Lucinda Rex, right, and Clarity Thorne embrace during a candlelight vigil downtown for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Survivors and victim... (AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Lucinda Rex, right, and Clarity Thorne embrace during a candlelight vigil downtown for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Survivors and victim...

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Survivors and victims' relatives are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.

Ahead of Tuesday's commemoration of the massacre of 49 people at the gay nightclub, some survivors and victims' relatives have sued the Orlando Police Department and the owners of the nightclub.

The federal lawsuit against the police and city of Orlando was filed last Thursday and it claims police officers should have acted more aggressively to stop the shooter. The state lawsuit against Pulse owners Barbara and Rosario Poma was filed Friday and it says the nightclub had inadequate security.

Both lawsuits were filed by plaintiff attorneys based in Philadelphia and Michigan.

The Pomas said in a statement that they hadn't seen the lawsuit and that the focus this week should be on healing.

"We ask that everyone keep the focus where it belongs as we prepare for this Remembrance Week," the Pomas said.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department said their officers and other law enforcement officers did everything they could to save as many lives as possible.

In the run-up to the anniversary, the parents of murdered gay college student Matthew Shepard spoke in Orlando, a "rainbow run" was held in a park near the nightclub, and a play was produced based on the interviews of Pulse survivors and those around the world who responded to the tragedy. On Tuesday, bells will be rung 49 times at a church in downtown Orlando and a remembrance service will be held at the nightclub, where a planned memorial is in development. Forty-nine ribbons will be hung outside City Hall, an exhibit on the tragedy is being held at the Orange County History Center and a rainbow flag will be hung from the Orange County Administration building.

The recent lawsuits mark a departure for some of the survivors and victims' relatives since they are directed at the law enforcement response and the facility where the massacre took place.

Previous lawsuits by Pulse survivors and victims' families were aimed at social media companies and the security company where gunman Omar Mateen was employed. The social media lawsuit claimed Mateen was radicalized by through propaganda found on social media and the employer lawsuit claimed the security firm knew Mateen was mentally unstable but allowed him to carry a gun on the job as a security guard.

Mateen was killed at the nightclub in a shootout with police officers. Earlier this year, his wife was acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • More answers to Kyle Plush death investigation expected to be revealed Monday

    More answers to Kyle Plush death investigation expected to be revealed Monday

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:53:26 GMT
    The Law and Public Safety Committee is expected to meet Monday to once again discuss and answer questions in the Kyle Plush death investigation (Provided)The Law and Public Safety Committee is expected to meet Monday to once again discuss and answer questions in the Kyle Plush death investigation (Provided)

    Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and city council members are expected to delve back into the Kyle Plush death investigation case Monday. 

    Full Story >

    Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and city council members are expected to delve back into the Kyle Plush death investigation case Monday. 

    Full Story >

  • Police: SUV stolen from side of I-74

    Police: SUV stolen from side of I-74

    Sunday, June 10 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-06-10 15:33:08 GMT
    Cincinnati police say someone stole a white, 1999 Dodge Durango after it's owner left it on the side of I-74 east after having mechanical issues (Source: Pixabay)Cincinnati police say someone stole a white, 1999 Dodge Durango after it's owner left it on the side of I-74 east after having mechanical issues (Source: Pixabay)
    Cincinnati police say someone stole a white, 1999 Dodge Durango after it's owner left it on the side of I-74 east after having mechanical issues (Source: Pixabay)Cincinnati police say someone stole a white, 1999 Dodge Durango after it's owner left it on the side of I-74 east after having mechanical issues (Source: Pixabay)

    Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.

    Full Story >

    Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.

    Full Story >

  • Cincinnati police looking for runaway teen

    Cincinnati police looking for runaway teen

    Sunday, June 10 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-06-10 15:14:30 GMT
    Cincinnati police are looking for runaway teen Jade Johnson, 17, who never returned to her Westwood home after leaving to go shopping around 1 p.m. June 2 (Cincinnati Police)Cincinnati police are looking for runaway teen Jade Johnson, 17, who never returned to her Westwood home after leaving to go shopping around 1 p.m. June 2 (Cincinnati Police)
    Cincinnati police are looking for runaway teen Jade Johnson, 17, who never returned to her Westwood home after leaving to go shopping around 1 p.m. June 2 (Cincinnati Police)Cincinnati police are looking for runaway teen Jade Johnson, 17, who never returned to her Westwood home after leaving to go shopping around 1 p.m. June 2 (Cincinnati Police)

    Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.

    Full Story >

    Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly