More answers to Kyle Plush death investigation expected to be revealed Monday

The Law and Public Safety Committee is expected to meet Monday to once again discuss and answer questions in the Kyle Plush death investigation (Provided)

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and city council members are expected to delve back into the Kyle Plush death investigation case Monday.

When city officials met last on May 29, they, along with the Plush family came prepared to ask Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac more questions about the investigation.

Council members moved to have an independent investigation into Kyle Plush's death and are now expected to receive cost proposals to pay for it. Those proposals could come during Monday's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting.

16-year-old Plush was found dead April 10 inside the family's gold Honda Odyssey van in a parking lot at Seven Hills School after he called 911 for help twice using 'Hey Siri.' His phone was located in his pocket while he was trapped under the seats of his van.

The Hamilton County Coroner ruled Kyle's death as asphyxiation after he was trapped for hours underneath a third-row, rear seat of the van.

Kyle's father Ron Plush found his son 5 hours after Kyle had made the two 911 calls pleading for help.

"It's wrong; Call, dispatchers and officers all wrong." said Cranley during the May 29 meeting, adding "Let's not sugarcoat this."

Plush presented council members with his own slideshow during the last committee meeting, detailing the questions he still had about the investigation into his son's death and what he has come to find so far in his attempts to understand how Kyle died.

Those questions include:

Where those officers were during the time the body cameras shut off and when the school surveillance cameras picked them up

Why the officers were on the east side of Red Bank Road when they were dispatched to the west side

Why wasn't the CAD updated to reflect that Kyle said 'Help me I'm going to die."

Would that have prompted the next level of response?

Did officers respond according to a "Code 2," which is what his son's 911 calls were logged at. That is right below a all for an officer-involved shooting in terms of severity, he said.

Why are dispatchers working 16-hour shifts? Is that common practice or exception to rule

Duhaney said the city was working to implement changes with the 911 Call Center following the tragedy. Of those changes, Duhaney said the city is now upgrading the mapping system in police cars to help officers get a more accurate location of callers

Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld was emotional during the meeting saying "Following an unthinkable tragedy, the response from the (Plush) family has been miraculous."

He gave city and police officials a June 11 deadline to begin implementing correctives: "What's going to be coming and when?"

Sittenfeld also questioned Duhaney about the details officers were given about the color of the minivan and Kyle's name through his voicemail.

Duhaney said he can't be sure officers ever listened to Kyle's voicemail.

He said he would have an answer on June 11.

Monday's meeting could also address a memo obtained by FOX19 NOW showing a similarities between how Kyle Plush died and the response by the Cincinnati Police Department and it's Emergency Communications Center to a homicide in 2017.

Councilman David Mann insists that had they been aware of the incident from 2017, Kyle Plush would be alive today.

Tuesday, it was revealed in a memo released to FOX19 NOW that daily management of Cincinnati's embattled 911 center has changed from police to civilian control.

Jayson Dunn, who heads the city’s technology department, will temporarily assume day-to-day management of the Emergency Communications Center (ECC), according to a memo from Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

Gramke informed his staff Tuesday he was transferred effective immediately.

Dunn’s new began Wednesday.

