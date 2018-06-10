2-year-old girl found dead in hot car in Kentucky

CRITTENDEN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl found inside of a hot car.
Trooper Charles Loudermilk says in a news release the child was found unresponsive Saturday night outside a residence in Crittenden in northern Kentucky. A coroner pronounced the child dead at a hospital.
Neighbor Eric Davis tells WLWT-TV the girl's skin was hot when he found her. Davis lives across the street and says his four children were playmates with the girl.
The state police statement says an autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and city council members are expected to delve back into the Kyle Plush death investigation case Monday.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and city council members are expected to delve back into the Kyle Plush death investigation case Monday.Full Story >
Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.Full Story >
Police say they're looking for a 1999 white Dodge Durango with and Indiana license plate of 201TFO. They say the theft happened on Interstate 74 east near mile marker 19 around 10 p.m. on June 7.Full Story >
Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.Full Story >
Jade Johnson, 17, was last seen June 2 around 1 p.m. when she left to go shopping, police say.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are urging drivers to 'look before you leave' after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle.Full Story >
A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.Full Story >
A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a car Saturday evening and now Kentucky State Police and Kids and Cars are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings when getting out of a vehicle.Full Story >