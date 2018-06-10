You can now cool down with a visit to Cheviot's Splash Park

Cheviot's new Splash Park opened to the public June 4 (Tri-Health)

For those looking to beat the heat, Cheviot now has a place for you to cool off.

The city celebrated the grand opening opening of it's new Bicentennial Splash Park June 4.

“The youth of our community will benefit from the splash park for decades.” Cheviot Mayor Sam Keller.

People in Cheviot got to enjoy a free day at their new Splash Park along with a performance by the Elder Steel Drum Band.

The city says that in addition to the the park, they've also made significant improvements to the Pool House. The Splash Park is located where the kiddy pool used to be, next to the swimming pool.

The new park is located at Harvest Home Park at 3961 North Bend Road.

