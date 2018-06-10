'Close is good enough': Reds, Toyota Dealers to give away Tundra after Winker's HR

If a Cincinnati Reds player hits a home run off the Toyota sign in Great American Ball Park, someone wins a truck.

The team and Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Toyota Dealers have been running the promotion for 11 years, but no Reds player has come close to hitting the sign outstretched between the Power Stacks in right-center field.

Saturday, outfielder Jesse Winker came within a few inches -- and the dealers have decided that "close is good enough."

"Because no player had come close to hitting the sign, the Toyota Dealers acted quickly and determined that for this occasion, one time only, close is good enough," a press release provided by the team states.

For the first time, the team will give away the Toyota Tundra in left-center field to a lucky contestant.

The team announced that Jamie Wemken, of Independence, Kentucky, is the winner of the truck on the elevator shaft in the GABP outfield.

Winker's solo home run in the eighth inning of Cincinnati's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday came within approximately 3 inches of hitting the sign, according to the release.

The sign is 430 feet away from home plate.

The team plans to recognize Wemken during an upcoming weekend home stand.

Toyota dealers have given the car away to a charity or fan in previous seasons, the release states.

Contestants become eligible to win by registering at one of the local dealers: Kings Toyota, Joseph Toyota, Beechmont Toyota, Performance Toyota, Kerry Toyota and Dry Ridge Toyota.

