Florida man takes pet monkey with him to steal car, deputies say - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Florida man takes pet monkey with him to steal car, deputies say

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Police in Florida allege a man took his pet monkey with him to steal a car. And when that man was arrested, the monkey was found clinging to his shirt. (Source: WFTS/CNN) Police in Florida allege a man took his pet monkey with him to steal a car. And when that man was arrested, the monkey was found clinging to his shirt. (Source: WFTS/CNN)

HOLIDAY, FL (CNN) - Deputies arrested 23-year-old Cody Hession for allegedly stealing a car.

Their first reaction was hoping the diapered Capuchin monkey clinging to Hession doesn't bite.

Pasco County deputies say Hession stole a car in St. Pete and crashed it into a ditch at a gas station in Holiday, FL, just north of Tampa.

"From what the video surveillance showed us, he turned, looks like to leave but then went straight into the ditch over the curb," Deputy Zachary Dendler recalled.

State wildlife officials arrived at the scene and found out Hession has been keeping the monkey illegally. He told deputies the monkey's name is Monk and he got him in South Carolina.

Monk was taken to Suncoast Primate Sanctuary. To have a Capuchin monkey, you need a wildlife permit, which Hession did not have. He was denied a permit in January.

State wildlife officials say they previously denied Hession a permit because he lied about experience hours on his application.

Debbie Cobb, the sanctuary's park manager, said Monk appears to be healthy.

"We're going to put him in quarantine. We're going to make sure he's adjusting well. We're going to make sure he's eating well," Cobb explained.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • 'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend

    'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend

    Sunday, June 10 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-10 15:42:44 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-06-10 21:53:15 GMT
    (Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."

    "Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

    Full Story >

    "Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

    Full Story >

  • White House takes up fight against 'back-stabbing' Trudeau

    White House takes up fight against 'back-stabbing' Trudeau

    Sunday, June 10 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-06-10 05:12:29 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-06-10 21:43:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

    President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    Full Story >

    President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    Full Story >

  • Cuba releases details of incident involving US official

    Cuba releases details of incident involving US official

    Sunday, June 10 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-06-10 18:02:50 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-06-10 21:42:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File). FILE - This Aug. 14, 2015 file photo shows the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. Cuba released details Sunday, June 10, 2018 on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat in the country, saying official...(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File). FILE - This Aug. 14, 2015 file photo shows the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. Cuba released details Sunday, June 10, 2018 on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat in the country, saying official...

    Cuba has released details on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat, saying that Cuban officials learned of the episode late last month when the U.S. said that an embassy official felt ill...

    Full Story >

    Cuba has released details on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat, saying that Cuban officials learned of the episode late last month when the U.S. said that an embassy official felt ill after hearing 'undefined sounds.'.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly