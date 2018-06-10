Hamilton Fire searching for kayaker lost in Great Miami River

Officials are searching for a kayaker who flipped in the Great Miami River in downtown Hamilton, according to Butler County Communications. (Submitted)

Hamilton police and fire officials are searching for a kayaker who flipped in the Great Miami River.

A Butler County dispatcher says two people flipped their kayak near the High/Main Street bridge Saturday in downtown Hamilton.

One of the kayakers is accounted for.

