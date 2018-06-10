Cincinnati Police: Man struck woman in face after minor parking lot accident

Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect who struck a woman in the face after a minor parking lot accident early Sunday morning, according to a media release. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

Cincinnati police are trying to identify a suspect who struck a woman in the face after a minor parking lot accident, according to a media release.

Police say a black man between 20 and 30 years old driving a newer model, tan four-door sedan was involved in an accident in the parking lot at 1132 Sycamore St., Pendleton, around 12:55 a.m. Sunday.

According to the release, the suspect exited the vehicle, immediately approached the woman who was driving the other car and struck her in the face one time.

The victim fall on the ground and hit her head, causing serious injury.

The suspect then smacked a phone from another person who was attempting to record the incident, the release states. He then entered his sedan and left in an unknown direction.

Police believe the same suspect was observed acting disorderly in front of Tree House Bar on Sycamore Street moments prior.

Anyone with information is asked to call District 1 at 513-352-3505 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

