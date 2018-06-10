'Goldbergs' actor Jackson Odell dies at age 20 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Goldbergs' actor Jackson Odell dies at age 20

Jackson Odell, who starred on 'The Goldbergs' was found dead in his home Friday. He was 20 years old. (Source: Twitter/@JaxnTweets/CNN) Jackson Odell, who starred on 'The Goldbergs' was found dead in his home Friday. He was 20 years old. (Source: Twitter/@JaxnTweets/CNN)

(RNN) - Jackson Odell, who played Ari Caldwell on "The Goldbergs," has died at the age of 20.

"He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul," said the family in a statement. "He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well. We are ow going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately."

CNN reported Odell was found unresponsive in a home in Tarzana, CA, on Friday.

Odell also portrayed Ted Durkas in two episodes of "Modern Family" and appeared on "Arrested Development."

Fellow "Goldbergs" actor Charlie DePew wrote on Twitter, "RIP Jackson Odell. I’m so happy that I got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person."

