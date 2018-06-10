Cincinnati Opera: Free concert in Washington Park canceled due to weather

With thunderstorms likely on the horizon, the Cincinnati Opera has canceled a free outdoor concert scheduled for Sunday evening.

Opera in the Park was set to take place at Over-the-Rhine's Washington Park from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A statement from the opera reads: "Due to inclement weather and concern for the safety of our audience, artists, musicians, and crew members, this evening's outdoor Opera in the Park concert has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

The opera says it is working to reschedule the event.

