Police: Man shot in stomach in Winton Hills

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati police are on the scene of a shooting on Kings Run Court in Winton Hills. (File)
WINTON HILLS, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police District 5 is investigating a shooting at 38 Kings Run Court in Winton Hills.

A man was shot in the stomach and arm, police say.

He was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Suspect information is unknown.

