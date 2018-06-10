HBO orders pilot for 'Game of Thrones' prequel - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

HBO orders pilot for 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at Philips Arena on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP) Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at Philips Arena on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

(RNN) - The future of the "Game of Thrones" TV series is in the past.

HBO has ordered a pilot episode for a spinoff series and it will be a prequel set thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones," according to CNN.

According to the network, the untitled prequel will be "from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend... it's not the story we think we know."

Since the spinoff will take place so far in the past, there will most certainly be no Iron Throne. But maybe the stories from the east will include the Valyrians and their dragons. 

We might even get a look at the construction of The Wall and meet legendary characters like Bran The Builder.

If it is picked up to series, the prequel will be run by British screenwriter and producer Jane Goldman.

Fans should not expect to see the spinoff anytime soon. HBO told CNN its priority is the final season of "Game of Thrones," which is slated to air sometime in 2019.

The prequel wouldn’t air until a year after that.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

