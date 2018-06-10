Little Miami River search: Friends of missing teen call for help

Officials searched the Little Miami River into the early morning hours Sunday for James Ward, who was swept away by the current Saturday evening. (Source: Milford Community Fire Department)

James Ward, 17, is still missing after he was swept away by the Little Miami River current Saturday evening. (Source: Facebook)

It was around 7 p.m. Saturday that James Ward disappeared into the murky waters of the Little Miami River at Camp Dennison Memorial Park.

Milford Community Fire and other nearby departments worked to search the waters for the missing teen but as of Sunday evening Ward had still not turned up.

"We just need more people out here to cover more area because we have all of our family and friends here and we can only do so much with the little people we have," said Marcus Shifflett, a friend of Ward's. "We need more people to come out here and actually look and help. He's 17-years-old."

Shifflett tells FOX19 NOW he's only known Ward for a brief period of time but says Ward is a good person.

Ward's brother was also helping search the rivers banks with binoculars in hand Sunday afternoon. He spoke to FOX19 NOW briefly off-camera and those with him tell us Ward was maybe a foot off the-banks when the waters took him.

Those close to Ward say some friends were out on the river on kayaks this afternoon while others searched the banks, but they stressed that they could use some help.

"What would you do if it was your friend?" Shifflett said. "What if it was your brother? Would you just sit at home and wait?"

FOX19 NOW has reached out to the Loveland-Symmes Fire Department and hopes to have an update on Monday.

Anyone wishing to assist in searching is advised to do so safely. Many of the people who were out Sunday were searching with binoculars a safe distance away from the river.

