Man, 84, shot in Silverton residence; Suspects fled when he shot back

An 84-year-old man was shot in his residence after two men forced their way in Sunday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. He shot back at the suspects, who then fled. (File)

An 84-year-old man was transported to UC Medical Center after he was shot in his Silverton apartment Sunday night.

His condition is not known.

Around 9:22 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 6800 block of Sampson Lane for a shooting.

Officials say two black males forced their way into the residence and shot the elderly man. The victim defended himself and shot back at the suspects, who then fled the area.

The victim's 17-year-old grandson was in the residence at the time, officials say.

