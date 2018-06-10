Attorney General candidate may face conflict in opioid suit

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's Democratic attorney general candidate is facing a potential conflict of interest that could affect his ability to prosecute the pharmaceutical industry in the state's opioid crisis lawsuit if he's elected.

An Associated Press review finds former U.S. Attorney Steven Dettelbach has professional ties to a lawyer for one of five drugmakers Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine sued last year, alleging the industry was complicit in the addictions epidemic.

Dettelbach recruited attorney Carole Rendon (ren-DOHN') to his law firm, BakerHostetler. She's defending Endo Pharmaceuticals in the suit.

Former Republican Attorney General Betty Montgomery says if Dettelbach must recuse himself it could compromise his ability to effectively lead the office.

Dettelbach's campaign says he's maintained a legal firewall in the case.

He faces Republican State Auditor Dave Yost in November for the attorney general job.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.