Attorney General candidate may face conflict in opioid suit

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's Democratic attorney general candidate is facing a potential conflict of interest that could affect his ability to prosecute the pharmaceutical industry in the state's opioid crisis lawsuit if he's elected.
An Associated Press review finds former U.S. Attorney Steven Dettelbach has professional ties to a lawyer for one of five drugmakers Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine sued last year, alleging the industry was complicit in the addictions epidemic.
Dettelbach recruited attorney Carole Rendon (ren-DOHN') to his law firm, BakerHostetler. She's defending Endo Pharmaceuticals in the suit.
Former Republican Attorney General Betty Montgomery says if Dettelbach must recuse himself it could compromise his ability to effectively lead the office.
Dettelbach's campaign says he's maintained a legal firewall in the case.
He faces Republican State Auditor Dave Yost in November for the attorney general job.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It was around 7 p.m. Saturday that James Ward disappeared into the murky waters of the Little Miami River. As of Sunday evening, he still had not turned up.Full Story >
It was around 7 p.m. Saturday that James Ward disappeared into the murky waters of the Little Miami River. As of Sunday evening, he still had not turned up.Full Story >
An Alexandria area animal rescue is honoring one of the organization's founders this weekend with a memorial event that doubles as an adoption opportunity.Full Story >
An Alexandria area animal rescue is honoring one of the organization's founders this weekend with a memorial event that doubles as an adoption opportunity.Full Story >
An 84-year-old man was transported to UC Medical Center after he was shot in his Silverton apartment Sunday night. His condition is not known.Full Story >
An 84-year-old man was transported to UC Medical Center after he was shot in his Silverton apartment Sunday night. His condition is not known.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 5 is investigating a shooting at 38 Kings Run Court in Winton Hills.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 5 is investigating a shooting at 38 Kings Run Court in Winton Hills.Full Story >
A Butler County dispatcher says two people flipped their kayak near the High/Main Street bridge Sunday in downtown Hamilton. One of the kayakers is accounted for.Full Story >
A Butler County dispatcher says two people flipped their kayak near the High/Main Street bridge Sunday in downtown Hamilton. One of the kayakers is accounted for.Full Story >