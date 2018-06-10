Police: Man found dead in Mill Creek, circumstances unclear - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Mill Creek on Sunday night. (File) Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Mill Creek on Sunday night. (File)
CLIFTON, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police say a man was found dead in Mill Creek on Saturday afternoon.

The Criminal investigations Section responded to the area of 235 Mitchell Ave., just north of Clifton, according to an alert sent to media at 8:49 p.m.

The man is in his 30s.

It is unclear what led to his death.

