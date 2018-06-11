Clark State will offer bachelor's degree starting next year

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A community college in western Ohio will offer its first four-year degree starting next year.
Clark State Community College in Springfield announced recently that it has received state approval to offer a bachelor's degree in manufacturing technology management.
Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin says the program will allow people currently working in the manufacturing industry to learn new skills and prepare for advancement.
Dean of Business and Applied Technology Aimee Belanger-Haas tells the Springfield News-Sun that employers have already committed to sending about 100 workers to the program in its first few years.
The school had to revise its original proposal for the program after the Ohio Department of Higher Education noted concerns that it could be too similar to degrees offered at other schools.
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
