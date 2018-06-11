Ohio authorities remind fairgoers of hygiene, safety needs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) - As Ohio's fair season begins, authorities are urging people to use good hygiene to protect themselves from viruses and other illnesses while visiting livestock exhibits.
The agriculture and health departments issued the reminder with millions of people expected to attend any of the 94 county and independent fairs, starting this week in Paulding County in northwest Ohio.
Among suggestions: always wash hands after touching any animal; don't eat, drink or put anything in your mouth while in animal areas; leave strollers outside; and carry small children in animal areas.
They say older adults, pregnant women, young children and people with weakened immune systems are at particular risk.
Flu, salmonella and other illnesses are concerns. Veterinarians will monitor fair animals.
The Ohio State Fair in Columbus runs July 25-Aug. 5.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The man is in his 30s. It is unclear what led to his death.Full Story >
The man is in his 30s. It is unclear what led to his death.Full Story >
It was around 7 p.m. Saturday that James Ward disappeared into the murky waters of the Little Miami River. As of Sunday evening, he still had not turned up.Full Story >
It was around 7 p.m. Saturday that James Ward disappeared into the murky waters of the Little Miami River. As of Sunday evening, he still had not turned up.Full Story >
An Alexandria area animal rescue is honoring one of the organization's founders this weekend with a memorial event that doubles as an adoption opportunity.Full Story >
An Alexandria area animal rescue is honoring one of the organization's founders this weekend with a memorial event that doubles as an adoption opportunity.Full Story >
An 84-year-old man was transported to UC Medical Center after he was shot in his Silverton apartment Sunday night. His condition is not known.Full Story >
An 84-year-old man was transported to UC Medical Center after he was shot in his Silverton apartment Sunday night. His condition is not known.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 5 is investigating a shooting at 38 Kings Run Court in Winton Hills.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 5 is investigating a shooting at 38 Kings Run Court in Winton Hills.Full Story >