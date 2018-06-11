Ohio authorities remind fairgoers of hygiene, safety needs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) - As Ohio's fair season begins, authorities are urging people to use good hygiene to protect themselves from viruses and other illnesses while visiting livestock exhibits.

The agriculture and health departments issued the reminder with millions of people expected to attend any of the 94 county and independent fairs, starting this week in Paulding County in northwest Ohio.

Among suggestions: always wash hands after touching any animal; don't eat, drink or put anything in your mouth while in animal areas; leave strollers outside; and carry small children in animal areas.

They say older adults, pregnant women, young children and people with weakened immune systems are at particular risk.

Flu, salmonella and other illnesses are concerns. Veterinarians will monitor fair animals.

The Ohio State Fair in Columbus runs July 25-Aug. 5.

