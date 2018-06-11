US says NKorea talks moving quickly, Trump to leave early

(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.

Overall, the crop of midterm nominees is trending more liberal than many of the "Blue Dog" Democrats swept away in Republicans' 2010 midterm romp.

(Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Clarke Tucker talks to supporters after winning the District 2 U.S. House Democratic primary at Cotham's in the City in Little Rock. Democrats typically aren’t embracin...

Trump complained that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Singapore to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, in Canada.

The plaintiffs, Maryland and the District of Columbia, have argued that Trump is capitalizing on the presidency and causing harm to businesses trying to compete with his Washington, D.C., hotel.

The plaintiffs, Maryland and the District of Columbia, have argued that Trump is capitalizing on the presidency and causing harm to businesses trying to compete with his Washington, D.C., hotel. (Source: White House, File)

Tuesday's meeting in Singapore between Kim and Trump comes after a sharp turn in North Korea's diplomacy, from rebuffing proposals for dialogue last year to embracing and even initiating them this year.

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File). FILE - This Nov. 29, 2017, file image provided by the North Korean government Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government call...

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

North Koreans have gotten their first big dose of news from Singapore as Kim Jong Un's summit with President Donald Trump draws near.

(AP Photo/Eric Talmadge). Commuters read the news of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s arrival in Singapore ahead of his summit with President Donald Trump at a Pyongyang subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea Monday June 11, 2018. The summit plan ha...

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana or presidential palace on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore.

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks towards Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during their bilateral meeting at the Istana or presidential palace on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018.

By ZEKE MILLER, CATHERINE LUCEY and JOSH LEDERMAN

Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to depart early from his unprecedented summit with Kim Jong Un, the White House said Monday, declaring that nuclear talks with North Korea have moved "more quickly than expected."

Trump had been scheduled to fly back to Washington on Wednesday morning after spending Tuesday with the North Korean leader in Singapore. But on the eve of the summit, he altered his schedule, opting to return at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday after a full day of meetings with Kim - almost 15 hours earlier than previously anticipated.

"The discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected," the White House said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear what specific progress, if any, had been made in preliminary discussions between U.S. and North Korean officials in the run-up to the Tuesday summit. In fact, only hours before the White House announcement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had seemed to lower expectations for the meeting, which Trump had earlier predicted could potentially yield an on-the-spot deal to end the Korean War.

"We are hopeful this summit will have set the conditions for future successful talks," Pompeo said on Monday evening.

The summit - the first ever between a sitting American president and North Korea's leader - was to kick off at 9 a.m., the White House said. After greeting each other, the two leaders planned to sit for a one on one meeting that a U.S. official said could last up to two hours, with only translators joining them. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the plans and insisted on anonymity.

The White House said the daylong summit would also include a working lunch and a larger meeting involving aides to both leaders. On the U.S. side, Trump was to be joined by Pompeo, chief of staff John Kelly, national security adviser John Bolton and U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, along with a few others.

Before flying home, Trump planned to speak to reporters in Singapore after concluding the summit, the White House said.

The last-minute change of schedule came as both sides finalized preparations for the meeting. Trump on Monday forecast a "nice" outcome, while Kim spent the day out of view.

