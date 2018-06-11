Kentucky seeking nominations for environmental awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet is asking for nominations for the annual environmental awards to be presented this fall.
The awards will include the Secretary's Award, the Kentucky Excellence in Energy Leadership Award, the Environmental Pacesetter Award, the Resource Caretaker Award, the Community Environmental Luminary Award and the KY EXCEL Champion Award.
The deadline for nominations is Aug. 1. The awards will be presented during the Governor's Conference on Energy and the Environment, which is being held in October in Lexington.
More information is available online .
