Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for Trump F-bomb

"The Band's Visit," which embraces foreign cultures working together, found a sweet spot with Tony voters, winning best musical, while "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" took best play.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, the cast of "Jersey Boys" performs at the 69th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Tony Awards kick off on Sunday, June 10, 2018 with a pair o...

Overall, the crop of midterm nominees is trending more liberal than many of the "Blue Dog" Democrats swept away in Republicans' 2010 midterm romp.

(Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Clarke Tucker talks to supporters after winning the District 2 U.S. House Democratic primary at Cotham's in the City in Little Rock. Democrats typically aren’t embracin...

Trump complained that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Singapore to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, in Canada.

The plaintiffs, Maryland and the District of Columbia, have argued that Trump is capitalizing on the presidency and causing harm to businesses trying to compete with his Washington, D.C., hotel.

The plaintiffs, Maryland and the District of Columbia, have argued that Trump is capitalizing on the presidency and causing harm to businesses trying to compete with his Washington, D.C., hotel. (Source: White House, File)

(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Playwright Tony Kushner, center, and the cast and crew of "Angels in America" accept the award for best revival of a play at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - With a bleep on live television and double fists raised in the air, Robert De Niro got the theater crowd on its feet at the Tony Awards with a rousing political introduction of his old friend Bruce Springsteen that was focused squarely elsewhere: on President Donald Trump.

De Niro, a staunch Trump opponent, dropped a couple of F-bombs heard clearly by the Radio City Music crowd Sunday night. The CBS television audience heard dead silence instead before he raised his arms - twice - and earned a sustained standing ovation.

The legendary actor urged the audience to vote in November and lauded Springsteen for his own political commitment before the singer sat at a piano for a moving performance based on his "Springsteen on Broadway" show that had him singing his classic hit, "My Hometown."

De Niro said of Springsteen: "Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else and even more importantly in these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now."

The anti-Trump sentiment swept backstage as playwright Tony Kushner and others from "Angels in America" spoke to reporters about its three big wins: best play revival and acting trophies for Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane

"I agree," Kushner said when asked about the De Niro moment, dropping an F-bomb of his own in relation to the president.

"I can't believe De Niro did that," Kushner said. "Good for him. I mean, it's Robert De Niro. Who's gonna argue with him?"

Kushner went even further, calling Trump's presidency "the Hitler mistake" that put a "borderline psychotic narcissist in the White House."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.