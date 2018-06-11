Police searching for missing kayaker on Great Miami River

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Ohio officials are searching for a person who went missing after his kayak overturned on the Great Miami River.
Hamilton Fire Department Deputy Chief Ken Runyan says two men were kayaking under the High-Main St. Bridge in Hamilton when their kayaks flipped Sunday afternoon.
One man grabbed a stick to hang onto, but he let go after he saw his friend struggling. Runyan says the man's friend went under the water before the man was able to get to him.
The man floated down stream until he was rescued by a passing jet skier who brought him to shore.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office Dive Team is now looking for the man's friend.
Runyan says neither men were experienced kayakers nor were they wearing life jackets.
