Caught on camera: 13-year-old rescues boy drowning in MN pool

The boy who nearly drowned is recovering from the incident and is expected to be OK. (Source: KTTC/CNN)

ROCHESTER, MN (KTTC/CNN) – When a young boy sunk to the bottom of a Minnesota swimming pool, a 13-year-old witness dove under water, pulling the boy out and saving his life.

With school out, many kids were swimming in the Rochester, MN, apartment complex’s pool Monday, when a boy went under water and didn’t come back up.

Crucial seconds passed before 13-year-old Cody Runyon spotted the young boy at the bottom of the pool.

"I went under water, and all of a sudden, I see him just lying on the ground, just sitting down in five feet, just passed out," he said.

Cody reacted quickly, swimming toward the boy and diving to get him above water.

"I grabbed him around his waist, and then his head was over my shoulder, and I started carrying him," he said.

Good Samaritan Desiree Pasko and another swimmer helped bring the unconscious boy to the edge of the pool, where Pasko began CPR.

"I could hear a small gurgle, and his cheeks got pink. When his cheeks got pink, I gave one more breath, and did two more big pumps. Then, I tipped him over, just praying that he would vomit, and he did. And when he vomited, I started screaming, 'He's alive! He's alive!'" Pasko said.

The boy is now recovering from the incident. He is expected to be OK.

Pasko says she’s grateful for Cody’s actions.

"He's the coolest kid. He is...he's the hero," she said.

