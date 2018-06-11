Sheriff: 84-year-old man shot in home invasion fires back - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sheriff: 84-year-old man shot in home invasion fires back

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responds to a home invasion and shooting on Sampson Lane in Silverton Sunday night. (FOX19 NOW) The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responds to a home invasion and shooting on Sampson Lane in Silverton Sunday night. (FOX19 NOW)
SILVERTON, OH (FOX19) -

A search is underway for two suspects after an 84-year-old man was shot during a Silverton home invasion and then defended himself by returning fire, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center from an apartment in the 6000 block of Sampson Lane late Sunday, said David Daugherty, sheriff spokesman.

The man's condition was not immediately known.

Deputies responded to the apartment for a report of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m., Daugherty said.

So far, a preliminary investigation has concluded two males forced their way into the residence and shot the elderly man, who defended himself by firing back, he said.

The victim's 17-year-old grandson was in the apartment at the time, Daughterty added.

After the elderly man fired back, the suspects fled.

A K-9 search for them overnight was unsuccessful.

