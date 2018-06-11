Search to resume Monday for missing kayaker on Great Miami River

Officials are searching for a kayaker who flipped in the Great Miami River in downtown Hamilton, according to Butler County Communications. (Submitted)

The search is expected to resume Monday for 29-year-old man who went missing in the Great Miami River while kayaking Sunday.

Officials with Task Force One Dive Team, Butler County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton Fire Department and Ohio Department of Natural Resources are gathering at 8 a.m at Hamilton Fire Station 2, 77 Pershing Ave. said Fire Captain Brian Ruhl.

After they meet, they will head back to the river and launch boats into the water from the boat ramp behind Fraternal Order of Eagles, 820 Pyramid Hill Boulevard, he said.

The man vanished shortly after two kayaks overturned in the river about 3 p.m., he said.

It's not clear yet where he went under the water.

Witnesses have told authorities the man went under the water when his kayak flipped between the High-Main Street bridge and railroad trestle.

"That's a big span of river, a quarter mile to a third of a mile," Ruhl said Monday.

Two people initially were in the water. One was recovered, but the other remains missing.

"The river is flowing at a higher rate of speed than it normally does, but it is not elevated to the point where you would think there was a current that would be dangerous," Ruhl said.

"The moral of the story is when that river looks still, it is moving at about 2 mph. We took 2 inches of rain on Friday, so it was elevated and had a faster rate of flow."

Hamilton's police chief indicated in tweets Sunday the search is one that is now a recovery instead of rescue effort.

Search for reported missing kayaker on Great Miami River in Hamilton has transitioned & @BCSOalerts Dive Team now leading recovery efforts. @Butlercoscanner pic.twitter.com/ybNH7ytvrO — Craig R. Bucheit (@craigbucheit) June 10, 2018

