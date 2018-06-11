IHOP reveals what's behind the 'b' in name change to IHOb - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

IHOP reveals what's behind the 'b' in name change to IHOb

IHOb's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." (IHOP/b/Twitter) IHOb's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." (IHOP/b/Twitter)

(RNN) - IHOP has been teasing its so-called name change for a week, flipping the "P" to a lowercase "b."

The company revealed Monday what the "b" stands for - it's burgers.

IHOP/b President Darren Rebelez made the announcement on "Fox & Friends"

"We're always going to have pancakes on the menu. We're always going to be IHOP," he said moments after saying they weren't IHOP. "But America loves burgers, and America loves IHOP. And we thought this was a fantastic combination."

The restaurants already had burgers. But these are new 'Ultimate Steakburgers," the website stated, with "all-natural, 100 percent USDA choice black Angus beef."

The rollout on social media, where much of the interest appeared, did not go smoothly. No tweet dropped to explain it, but the official account's background image proudly proclaimed "Burgers."

Its bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."

The IHOP/b website still proclaimed the announcement was 30 minutes away at 8 a.m. ET. Then the tweet dropped at 8:10.

People on Twitter weren't impressed.

