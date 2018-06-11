IHOP reveals what's behind the 'b' in name change to IHOb

Social media is circling around IHOP’s campaign that it could change its name to IHOb.Full Story >
Social media is circling around IHOP’s campaign that it could change its name to IHOb.Full Story >
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.Full Story >
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.Full Story >
IHOb's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."Full Story >
IHOb's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."Full Story >
Report: Facebook shared users' personal information with outsiders after executives cut off access to developers.Full Story >
Report: Facebook shared users' personal information with outsiders after executives cut off access to developers.Full Story >
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.Full Story >
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.Full Story >