IHOP reveals what's behind the 'b' in name change to IHOb

The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.

The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.

Social media is circling around IHOP’s campaign that it could change its name to IHOb.

Social media is circling around IHOP’s campaign that it could change its name to IHOb.

Oh no, IHOP is changing its 'flippin'' name

Oh no, IHOP is changing its 'flippin'' name

IHOb's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." (IHOP/b/Twitter)

(RNN) - IHOP has been teasing its so-called name change for a week, flipping the "P" to a lowercase "b."

The company revealed Monday what the "b" stands for - it's burgers.

IHOP/b President Darren Rebelez made the announcement on "Fox & Friends"

"We're always going to have pancakes on the menu. We're always going to be IHOP," he said moments after saying they weren't IHOP. "But America loves burgers, and America loves IHOP. And we thought this was a fantastic combination."

‘B’IG REVEAL: The answer we’ve all been waiting for...the ‘b’ in @IHOb is for BURGERS! pic.twitter.com/viIWYDfurQ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 11, 2018

The restaurants already had burgers. But these are new 'Ultimate Steakburgers," the website stated, with "all-natural, 100 percent USDA choice black Angus beef."

The rollout on social media, where much of the interest appeared, did not go smoothly. No tweet dropped to explain it, but the official account's background image proudly proclaimed "Burgers."

Its bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."

The IHOP/b website still proclaimed the announcement was 30 minutes away at 8 a.m. ET. Then the tweet dropped at 8:10.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

People on Twitter weren't impressed.

This company is about to go B-broke. — Julianna Marulanda (@JuliaMarulanda) June 11, 2018

What a great marketing strategy. I mean burgers are so unique it’ll definitely help the brand ??‍?? https://t.co/fvZSe4rCfS — Michael Slavit (@MSlavit94) June 11, 2018

ihop changing their name to ihob isn’t even in the top 20 of the most bizarre things to happen so far in 2018 which really shows you what kind of year it’s been — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) June 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.