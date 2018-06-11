Supreme Court allows Ohio voter purge

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.
The justices are rejecting, by a 5-4 vote Monday, arguments that the practice violates a federal law intended to increase the ranks of registered voters. A handful of other states also use voters' inactivity to trigger a process that could lead to their removal from the voting rolls.
Justice Samuel Alito says that Ohio is complying with the 1993 National Voter Registration Act. He is joined by his four conservative colleagues.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and city council members are expected to delve back into the Kyle Plush death investigation case Monday.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and city council members are expected to delve back into the Kyle Plush death investigation case Monday.Full Story >
Toyota Dealers decided the outfielder's 430-foot home run was close enough after it came within 3 inches of hitting the sign in right-center field.Full Story >
Toyota Dealers decided the outfielder's 430-foot home run was close enough after it came within 3 inches of hitting the sign in right-center field.Full Story >
The search is expected to resume Monday for 29-year-old man who went missing in the Great Miami River while kayaking Sunday.Full Story >
The search is expected to resume Monday for 29-year-old man who went missing in the Great Miami River while kayaking Sunday.Full Story >
The response by the Cincinnati Police Department and its Emergency Communications Center to a homicide in 2017 has similarities to the response the day a teen died in his minivan despite twice calling 911, a memo obtained by FOX19 NOW shows.Full Story >
The response by the Cincinnati Police Department and its Emergency Communications Center to a homicide in 2017 has similarities to the response the day a teen died in his minivan despite twice calling 911, a memo obtained by FOX19 NOW shows.Full Story >
A 30-year-old man died shortly after a shooting in Winton Hills Sunday night, according to Cincinnati police homicide investigators.Full Story >
A 30-year-old man died shortly after a shooting in Winton Hills Sunday night, according to Cincinnati police homicide investigators.Full Story >