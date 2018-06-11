Police investigating after 2-year-old girl dies in hot car at NKY home

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a vehicle on a residential street in Crittenden Saturday evening. (FOX19 NOW)

Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl found inside of a hot car.

KSP says they received a 911 call about a child found in a car around 6 p.m. Saturday at 5 Big Bear Circle in Crittenden.

When they arrived, officers say they found the toddler unresponsive and she was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Grant County where she was pronounced dead.

The high on Saturday was 90 degrees.

While on the scene, KSP says a trooper attempted life saving measures that were unsuccessful.

Dry Ridge Post spokesperson Trooper Charles Loudermilk says officers are waiting until the autopsy is completed to determine if charges will be filed.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

