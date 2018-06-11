Woman checking on goats is swept away by flood, found dead

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) - An 82-year-old woman who went outside to check on her goats during a heavy downpour apparently has been swept away by flooding and has been found dead in an Ohio field.

Authorities say the body of Doris Jenkins was found Saturday in a field near her home in Tuscarawas (tuhs-kuh-RAW'-uhs) County. Investigators believe she was swept away during a storm Friday night.

County Sheriff Orvis Campbell says a neighbor went to check on Jenkins and found her door was open and the floor was wet. Neighbors went looking for her and found her body in the field.

