FEMA is offering flood relief in Indiana starting Tuesday

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center Tuesday in Aurora to help those still suffering from February's flooding (Photo: Douglas R. Ruter)

Help will soon be coming to people in Indiana still suffering from flood damage.

FEMA announced they will open a Disaster Recovery Center Tuesday in Aurora.

This center will go toward helping Indiana flood survivors in Dearborn, Ohio, and Switzerland counties, the agency says.

Much of the Tri-State was devastated by Februaries floods leading to Ohio Governor John Kasich to declare a state of emergency for 17 counties along the Ohio River and request federal disaster relief for the state of Ohio.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb toured southern Indiana communities affected by the floods on February 26.

The center says they will offer in-person support to individuals and business owners. They also say recovery specialists from FEMA, along with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the state of Indiana will also be on hand to help anyone needing to fill out an application or update their status.

The agency says voluntary organizations will be there to offer a variety of services to flooding victims.

FEMA says if you have a disability and need accommodation, a DRC staffer will be able to assist you when you arrive. They also say language translators will be offered through Telephonic Interpretation Services in 200 languages.

If you've already registered, you don't have to come to the DRC in person, FEMA says, but if you're looking to speak with a Recovery Specialist about your status, you can submit documentation, or find help from other organizations.

The SBA will be offering federal disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, FEMA says. That includes private non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The FEMA Helpline and the TTY hotline will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The Helpline can be reached at 800-621-3362 the TTY number is 800-462-7585.

